An all-Italian duo on the hunt for the world title: Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati in 2021 underwent general tests with a view to iris and will present themselves at the starting line in Qatar next March as big favorites. The reigning champion will be Fabio Quartararo, but El Diablo has only the hope and not the certainty that Yamaha will be able to equip the M1 with a sufficiently powerful engine not to make the comparison decidedly unequal on a technical level. “Ducati has managed to improve an already perfect bike”, the words with which Bagnaia praised the work of the men under the orders of Luigi Dall’Igna at the end of the tests that brought the curtain down on 2021, a season that saw the VR46 riders academy rider unlocking himself in Aragon, concluding with four victories in the last six races, successes that could have been six without the crash of Misano-2 just a few laps from the checkered flag.

‘Pecco’ does not have the madness and pure talent that have distinguished two Ducati idols like Troy Bayliss and Casey Stoner, but he is sure he can satisfy the red cheer with the victories and what it takes to conquer them in today’s MotoGP: “The Ducati fans are very attached to the past and I am different from Stoner or Bayliss, but we are all pilots and we all have the same goal, to win. To enter the hearts of the fans you have to succeed and that’s what I want – said Bagnaia interviewed by the newspaper The print – in recent years, competitions have become an athletic performance. The difference is made with the preparation at home and in the box “.

Bagnaia and Quartararo were already great opponents in 2021, a duel that saw the blue in the role of the pursuer and the transalpine in the role of those who were able to manage an advantage earned with full merit in the first part of the season in which they did not miss painful unexpected events such as the definitive explosion of the compartment syndrome that deprived Quartararo of a victory that seemed to have already been achieved in Jerez in Andalusia. According to Bagnaia, the pressure will be all on the defending champion: “Fabio Quartararo has won the title this year and is under pressure, he will be the man to beat, the great opponent to fight against. In 2021 I made mistakes, there have been problems, things that must not be repeated “, concluded Bagnaia.