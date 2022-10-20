Despite being dry of victories from four races, between Aragon and Phillip Island Francesco Bagnaia he managed to grab and overtake Fabio Quartararo in the standings, going from -30 to +14 when at the end of the championship there are only two world championship appointments. The Ducati rider will even have the first match point of the season at his disposal, as he could become champion with a win and a finish off the podium of his Yamaha rival. The Sepang track with its long straights therefore seems to be more than promising for the platoon of eight Ducatis, and Bagnaia himself in Malaysia has sweet memories, such as the third place in 2018 that gave him the Moto2 title with a race of advance and the 2016 victory in Moto3. In his only top class appearance in 2019, the Piedmontese qualified and finished 12th. Bagnaia was among the protagonists of the traditional press conference to present the Sepang event.

Championship leader. “For now I am very calm, I know that our potential is very high if we continue to work as we did in the second half of the world championship. For Saturday and Sunday there may be rain, but if we work well we will certainly have great possibilities. There hasn’t been an Italian champion since 2009, the latest Ducati success was in 2007, the pressure is there and I’m starting to feel it, but right now I’m happy and I know we’ve done a good job, which we need to complete. To arrive equal to the last race? I have worked hard to reach this level and I would rather not fall in this race. “

The pressure. “Compared to 2018 it’s different for me, because it was very difficult and it was my first title. I feel more relaxed than I did then, but that may change as you feel more pressure as you go through the weekend. The pressure? I did the same things I always do, reading books, watching movies, I watched all the Sepang 2019 sessions, I live it like a normal weekend. I have to be focused on improving my performance from PL1 up to the race. If I start thinking about what creates pressure, I start to feel it. I live it normally, my girlfriend and my family are here and they will help me to be more peaceful. “

Sepang. “We were slow in testing, and it was difficult to be competitive. We worked hard to get to this level, the turning point was in Portimao especially in my approach to the second half of the season. “

Weather forecast. “I would certainly like dry weather. Twenty laps in the wet here are dangerous and it’s easy to make mistakes and I’m more competitive in the dry. “

Key moment of the comeback. “The race that gave me so much motivation was Silverstone. I wasn’t the most competitive, but all weekend I did what I could. We got the right tire choice right and then I won. The key moment was Aragon’s 2nd place, with Fabio’s crash. I got a lot of points. “

Bind. “It’s not a question of being faster, but in the race when you have to be consistent with a big drop in tires, you have to understand what to do. I tried to push a little harder to escape, but I realized it was useless because I was wearing the tires and I chose consistency. “