The Ducati world champion and the race at the Chang Circuit: “Track where I’m strong: first of all I’ll have to no longer find myself in Q1. The fight with Jorge? Too early for the calculations: perhaps they can only be done after Qatar”

– Milan

Last stage of the penultimate MotoGP season hat-trick, with the riders busy at the Chang Circuit for the Thailand GP. At the appointment of Buriramthe fourth last of the World Cup, arrives with Pecco Bagnaia leader of the drivers’ world championship with 27 points of margin up Jorge Martin: the challenge between the riders of the two Ducatis, that of the official team and the Pramac team, starts again. “I’ve always gone fast on this track, there are hard braking sections and braking and I feel good about it – says Pecco -. It’s a track that will help me more than Phillip Island, but others could also like it: first of all, however, we will have to meet more in Q1.” See also Ferrari Challenge | Everything is ready in Imola for the World Finals

no relaxation — The world championship battle is getting to the heart of things, but with 4 GPs to go, Bagnaia doesn’t intend to enter a management phase: “You can’t stop thinking about the championship and I’ll have to push: it’s certainly not the time to calm down, maybe we can do that only after Qatar (the penultimate GP of the World Championship, ed.). There are 37 points up for grabs at the weekend, it’s early to do calculations: it is possible that the challenge will be decided in Valencia in the last race, but it is true that it could end even earlier. Basically, a 27-point lead is not enough to stay calm and be relaxed.”

better shape — Pecco is in great shape and underlines one aspect: “I couldn’t say if I feel faster than last year, but in general I think I’m in a better condition: in 2022 at this stage of the World Championship we were trying to recover points in every GP on Fabio Quartararo, while now I would say that we have greater confidence. The relationship with Martin? It must always be distinguished: on the track you have to be respectful, you never think of fight against a friend and in fact if you have to overtake you do it; outside, then, you must always maintain a correct, normal relationship and our relationship is good.” See also Boston Marathon, Kipchoge collapses. The Kenyans Chebet and Obiri win