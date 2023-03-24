Bagnaia, 3rd place with a lot of concern

The first two free practice sessions of the Portuguese Grand Prix they closed with the third time of Francis Bagnaia in the combined classification, but also with a lot of fear for what happened in the afternoon a Pol Espargaro. The Spaniard, currently hospitalized in stable and not worrying conditions in Faro hospital, in fact lost control of his GasGas in turn 9 with a golden quarter remaining from the end of FP2, ending up in the gravel and being hit by the same bike.

The gravel continues to be discussed

An episode that has generated much concern among enthusiasts and the drivers themselves, starting with the reigning world champion, interviewed by Sky Sports MotoGP. The Piedmontese, moreover, has returned to talking about the disputed theme of gravel in the escape routealready considered too dangerous during the tests for the grains of too large dimensions despite the recent words of Loris Capirossi, who had assured on the replacement of the gravel itself with another safer one: “When we came to Portimao in 2020, I sent the photo to Franco Uncini saying that the gravel was too thick and had a shape that didn’t fit – explained Ducati’s number 1 – last year in the pits I went back to the pits with the gravel, and everyone made fun of me, and this year after two heavy crashes they finally decided to change something, but it is not enough. The gravel was only partially replaced: you can clearly see that when Pol impacts he doesn’t slow down, and so it’s very dangerous. I worried about him, because the blow was very strong, again because of the gravel“.

Satisfaction and risks

Regardless of what happened, the reigning champion is still happy with the results obtained, which could have been even more positive if the race hadn’t been interrupted due to Espargaró’s accident: “Today the important thing is to be in the top 10 – he added – but it wasn’t an easy debut because we had a two-hour shift because of the two red flags. With the first soft I had taken some risks and was about to crash, and at that point I thought of going back to the pits to mount the second. I had done the out lap and was warming up the tire well, but at that point the session was stopped. Try it anyway it went well and I am satisfied“.