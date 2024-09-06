The words of the two-time world champion

Francesco Bagnaia He finished in the lead on Friday’s tests at Misano ahead of Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin. Here are his hot statements.

The situation on a physical level

“Compared to a year ago it’s better because a year ago I practically didn’t walk. It’s true that you use your shoulders more than your legs, but in general it’s better.”

The performance

“It was really needed for the mind, going so fast right away gives a lot of motivation, even if I know there is still a lot of work to do. I have already gone faster than in last year’s Qualifying”.

Grip on the track

“Here there is the normal grip that should always be there and in fact already in FP1 we were very strong. What happened in Aragon is not normal, where we raced with sand and dirt”.

The opponents

“It’s nice to be the four of us again (Bagnaia, Marquez, Martin and Bastianini). Everything went wrong for me in Aragon and I never managed to be there too. If I have to choose one to fight with in the Sprint? Bastianini. Marquez has always been strong here and the victory in Aragon will have given him a lot of motivation”.

Painkiller Management

“Tomorrow morning I’ll grit my teeth and not take anything so I can concentrate on them later.”

The ‘racing’ tires

“Martin and Marquez focused on the soft and went fast, I found myself very well with the medium. In the Sprint we will use the soft, in the race it depends, we need to see how the soft will go in the Sprint”.