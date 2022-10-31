So far no one had managed to recover 91 points from the leader after scoring five zeros, four of which (Losail, Le Mans, Sachsenring and Motegi) due to their own mistakes, while the rest, in Montmelò, was the result of an accident at the start. by Takaaki Nakagami, who dragged the Italian and Alex Rins with him to the first braking.

Apart from this episode, the other “scraps” that appear in the pile of those of Bagnaia are entirely his responsibility. Although he is in a privileged position to celebrate the World Cup next Sunday in Valencia, where it will be enough for him to cross the finish line among the top 14, the Turin-born has no qualms in saying that he has made too many mistakes.

However, what worries the Ducati rider most is that it took too long to learn a lesson that, in his opinion, should have been clear by 2021. Also because, a crash in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which occurred when he was in the lead, he made Fabio Quartararo champion with two races to go, both of which were later won by the Ducati rider.

The level of competitiveness reached by the Desmosedici GP and its ability to react made possible a comeback that seemed like a chimera and led him to change his mentality. Bagnaia went from racing thinking about the World Championship to focusing on every event, every circuit and every session.

This new approach led to the extraordinary streak of four straight wins and the momentum that saw him rack up seven out of eight possible podiums, leaving Phillip Island at the top of the standings. With all the positives that come with it, the # 63 is aware that, under normal conditions, those zeroes would have been too heavy to give it any chance of a crown.

“Because the level is so high, it’s easier to make a mistake. Every time I’ve fallen it’s been because I went to the limit and pushed too hard. I should have learned last year’s lesson. Because, with the potential we have, I should have scored a lot more points than I did, “Bagnaia said in a conversation with Motorsport.com a few days ago.

For Pecco, the big difference between this championship and the last one is the lack of consistency he suffered in the first part of the calendar, but which hit Quartararo in the second. Beyond self-criticism, Valentino Rossi’s pupil does not hesitate at all when asked if, with those five zeros in mind, the privileged position he occupies now that everything is to be decided is more merit than him or demerit than the others.

“All the riders have had good and bad moments, but nobody made a difference like me in the second half of the season. That’s why I think I have earned my position,” said Bagnaia.