How to get to Silverstone

The Dutch Grand Prix at Assen was the last of this season before the arrival of the five-week summer break. A stop experienced with particular enthusiasm especially by Francis Bagnaiareturning from the victory in theMotorcycle University and current leader of the championship standings, as well as reigning world champion with one advantage of 35 on the Spaniard Jorge Martin and 36 on Marco Bezzecchi. Two riders who are part of the Ducati family, but who, unlike the Piedmontese, do not compete astride the Desmosedici of the official Borgo Panigale team.

Bastianini’s goals

A privilege that belongs instead to Aeneas Bastianini, only 18th and 18 points in the standings due to an injury that kept him off the slopes for most of this first half of the championship. A break that therefore served the Rimini native to be able to recover as much as possible in view of this weekend, during which the British Grand Prix: “I am happy to finally get back on track! During these five weeks I have rested, but I have also worked a lot to try to be as ready as possible for this second part of the season – commented – Silverstone is one of my favorite trackstherefore the goal will certainly be to be able to obtain a good result and above all to be able to fight for the podium again. It won’t be easy, and in England the weather is always an unpredictable factor, but we will do our best, as always.”

The desire for ‘Pecco’

Different speech for Bagnaia, who won last year’s edition on the English circuit: “It was a nice summer break – he added – I was able to rest, but also concentrate on my training program and I had a lot of fun on the track, on several occasions, with the Panigale V4S together with the other Ducati riders. Now it’s time to start over and I’m happy about it. Last year at Silverstone I got one of the best wins of my career in a weekend that didn’t start in the best way. The goal this year will be to start immediately on the right foot and, above all, try to bring home other important points for the general classification”. Any statement of I’m sorry it will also be able to help increase Ducati’s advantage in the constructors’ standings, leader of this ranking with 285 points conquered, 132 more than the pursuer KTM.