With the crash remedied in Austin, Francis Bagnaia he did not score any points in two of Sunday’s three races. Fortunately, the two victories obtained in the Sprint have allowed him to remain high in the standings, given that he is in second position just 11 lengths behind the leader Marco Bezzecchi. The top Ducati rider has already won on the Jerez track a year he’s starting from pole and therefore expects to fight for the win again this season.

Bagnaia’s words in the conference

“Considering thehe whole weekend in Austin was probably one of my best in MotoGP. We were very competitive and really fast, both in the Sprint and on Sunday. After analyzing the data from the fall, probably I underestimated the conditions of Curve 2, as I was the fastest Ducati rider in that corner. I want to stay positive and think about how competitive we were.

Compared to last year it’s a completely different situation, now this bike is the most competitive and my general feeling has improved. It’s about understanding the bike better, rather than improving myself. Change the bike? We’re thinking about it, we tried to work on something different. The potential of our bike must remain this and I need to understand the bike better. I talked to the team and my people, honestly it’s more difficult to go two tenths slower. But if I have the potential and if I understand the situation, as I did in the Sprint, we need to understand some specific situations better.

The heat of Jerez? The bike is an oven, and it will be for everyone. Being alone is better than following someone. In 2020 I burned my fingers because the brake was hot, but it’s a situation that applies to everyone. Tire pressure? It will become more risky and also more boringFor example, in Argentina there was very high front pressure and Aleix crashed and it was possible to overtake. Having this rule serves neither for safety nor for show.

5 crashes when I was in the lead? But how many races have I won staying in front? There is no answer to this question. In general I go in front, I push and create a gap, I run like this. I’ve had this strategy since Moto2, I’ve never had concentration or performance problems. I’ve never felt the pressure. The situation is always the same, regardless of the result. I don’t know if it’s a question that I fall because I’m in front. Who do I expect to take pole and win in the Sprint and in the GP? I.”