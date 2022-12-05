“It’s the best number you could wish for and it’s not every year that I get to use it so as long as I can defend the title the #33 will wait, I can use that number whenever I want”. Like this Max Verstappen he reiterated that in 2023 his Red Bull will still be distinguished by the number that belongs exclusively to the world champion, the #1. In MotoGP the last time the number one was seen on the track was 2012 thanks to Casey Stoner, previously Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo and later Marc Marquez were faithful to the #46, #99 and #93 respectively .

Even Joan Mir and Fabio Quartararo have not abandoned the #36 and #20, now the MotoGP scepter and the possibility of racing with the #1 are in the hands of Francis Bagnaia which has a very particular history as regards the numbers that have distinguished it in the various categories. In the CEV ‘Pecco’ raced with the #41 in honor of Noriyuki Haga, then in Moto3 due to the numbers already occupied he made his debut with the #4, but his real number in the entry class was #21. In Moto2 he then chose the # 42 and consequently by addition in MotoGP he raced with the # 63.

It’s unlikely that he’ll show up on the track with the #84 in 2023, the #1 is an option that Bagnaia will calmly evaluate. Meanwhile, to test the effect he has, he used the table that identifies the world champion in the 100 km of champions in Tavullia, the end-of-season ‘classic’ hosted by the Valentino Rossi Ranch: “I did the rehearsals. I looked good with the #1, but I haven’t chosen anything yet. I think I’ll make the final decision at the team presentation.”Pecco’s words on the subject reported by today’s edition of The Sports Gazette.

The choice of number #1 will therefore be a catchphrase that will hold the court until the unveiling of the official Ducati GP-23s of Bagnaia and Bastianini. The managing director of the Borgo Panigale house, Claudio Domenicali, has already expressed his confidential opinion to his driver who brought the premier class Drivers’ Championship back to Italy. After the title won in 2007 Stoner raced with the number #1 in 2008. We’ll see if Bagnaia will do the same.