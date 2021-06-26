In several weekends this season we have seen a disappointed Pecco Bagnaia at the end of qualifying for a position that did not reflect his real potential. Exactly the opposite happened at Assen, because the Ducati rider managed to go and take the front row of the Dutch Grand Prix starting grid after struggling a lot in all free practice sessions.

Yesterday he found himself out of the top 10 because the rain from FP2 prevented him from improving, while this morning it was a yellow flag that betrayed him in FP3. But what happened to him today is proof that not all evil comes to harm, because the Piedmontese driver himself admitted that probably the key to this result was just passing from Q1.

“I think it was the most difficult weekend start of the season, I was struggling a lot and I didn’t feel good with the bike. This morning we did a bit of a reset with Gabarrini and we started from a base that I liked much more”, Bagnaia told Sky Sport MotoGP HD microphones.

“Already in FP3 I felt much better and I was unable to enter Q2 because I found a yellow flag. In hindsight, it went better this way, because in Q1 I was able to understand other things which then allowed me to do this time, “he added.

Read also:

Although this is probably his favorite track of the entire calendar, Pecco was not managing to exploit his strengths, so he had to adapt his driving style a bit to pull off this third time.

“My strong points with this bike have always been the braking, and here there aren’t any, and the distance, but I was struggling because our bike moves a lot here and it’s not easy to change direction. I worked a lot on it. this today and I must say that we managed to take an important step “.

“On Thursday I would not have expected that we would have struggled so hard on this track, because usually everything is easy here, but I had to change my style a bit and in the end I managed to straighten things out.”

Today’s result is certainly positive, but tomorrow it will not be easy to keep up with the pace of the Yamahas and in particular that of the world leader Fabio Quartararo. The strategy to be followed therefore seems quite clear in the Ducati’s head.

“Today I think that Quartararo was frightened in FP4, he practically only set qualifying times with the hard. We are more in difficulty in lapping at the” constant “1’32.

“In qualifying I managed to do a high 1’32” with the medium tire, but we have to push really hard to do it, while it comes more naturally to them. Even from behind you can see that they are able to bring more speed into the corners. “

“My goal tomorrow is to try to disturb them at the start of the race to prevent them from running away. However, following them in certain situations can also help improve.”

Then there is another aspect that should not be underestimated, that of the choice of rubber, because Michelin has brought solutions that all seem valid in terms of the race with the grip offered by the new asphalt of the Dutch track.

“It will be important to choose the tires well, because it seems that all three are going well. I tried the soft one this morning, I did about ten laps with it, and it seemed fairly constant, but it moves more. The average is in the middle. , while the hard one slips a little more, but moves less. It’s very difficult to choose, so we’ll see, “he concluded.