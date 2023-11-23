‘Pecco’ one step away from a second world championship

The performance of Qatar’s race on Sunday has put the world championship on the path to Francesco Bagnaiawhich presents itself at the Valencian Community Grand Prix with a excellent lead of 21 points over rival Jorge Martin.

‘Pecco’ will thus have the possibility of winning the title already in the Sprint – should he obtain 4 points more than his opponent – and even more so in the Sunday GP: it will be essential to keep his nerve and not make mistakes, given that, in the end all things considered, with a double fifth place he would bring home a second world championship.

Despite the success of 2021, the Valencia track is not among those where Bagnaia achieved his best results in MotoGP, given that beyond that victory he has never been on the podium and has never won pole position. The progress of the 2022 weekend – decisive for winning the first title – will keep ‘Pecco’s concentration high, given that he qualified eighth and reached the finish line ninth.

Bagnaia’s words during the press conference

“Differences compared to 2022? Two points less than last year, but that doesn’t make things any easier. There are now 37 points up for grabs this weekend, Friday will already be important to get into the top 10. The fact that the circuit has been resurfaced is good news.

Attack or defend? I’ll see what to do, definitely I’ll attack on Saturday. It will be important to win the Sprint and then I will choose the strategy for Sunday. The ideal would be to start in the front row.

Expectations for the Sprint? I will try to win the world championship on Saturday, but if there are too many risks to take, I will postpone it until Sunday. We are in a better situation than Jorge, but 21 points cannot leave us calm. Usually I’m the calm one and those around me are anxious, I remember last year’s lunch and all the people next to me felt the pressure. This year I learned and manage better the pressure, even if it will increase day by day.

Repeat the title? It seems to me that only Valentino and Marc have done it in MotoGP, it would be a fantastic goal. But I want to focus on tomorrow and the pleasure of driving.

Having Valentino Rossi here? It is absolutely important that he is present, he has found himself faced with many similar situations and it will be nice to have him by my side. He would be a plus, he’s definitely not a bad ally to have this weekend.

How many times have I had tire problems? Many, it can happen. 4 times maybe, it can happen.

On Saturday? I have to improve, at the beginning of the season I was very competitive in the Sprint, but then Jorge understood how to do it. In the last few races I had problems being competitive in the Sprint, in Qatar I thought I would win but I had problems with rear grip. I have to make progress on Friday too, there is room for improvement. This year I made a lot of mistakes in the long race, but I managed qualifying well.

Judgment on the Sprint? They’re a good idea, but perhaps they can be reduced numerically. I think it’s a good thing, because you have to give your best. I didn’t think I would be that fast, it was said that Jorge would be one of the strongest and so it was. With more races there are more chances of injuries, it’s a consequence.

Valencia 2006 and Rossi’s defeat? It’s certainly something that doesn’t affect me, it happened in the past and every situation is different. Vale took pole, but then crashed in the race. It can happen and I’m here to try not to do the same thing. Jorge has good potential, if he doesn’t have any problems he can fight for the victory. I will try to stay calm and study the situation.

Run to Martin’s house? I don’t know if it will be more difficult. Last year I fought against everyone and I went slowly and many people overtook me. In 2021 we had a great fight and I enjoyed it. We are in Spain and many will come here and cheer for him, but our way of fighting is very correct.”