The reigning champion doesn’t like the French Grand Prix very much, as he crashed last year while battling for victory with Enea Bastianini, and suffered the same fate last Sunday when he collided with Maverick Vinales. After the race, the Italian spoke to reporters as usual, and was asked to suggest a solution to stop the accumulation of incidents in the early laps, fruit of the aggressiveness that was concentrated.

“Accidents are on the rise, does it depend on the circuits? How do you read it?” Bagnaia was literally asked. The Ducati rider’s response is transcribed verbatim here: “From my point of view, in the last two years we’ve tried to win in the opening laps. And a rider who’s behind, who doesn’t have the potential to be in front, tries to overtake six riders at a time. It doesn’t work like that. We all go full throttle and if I brake at the limit, looking for something else is wrong. Even more so in the first stage of the races. Most of the accidents happen at the beginning, because there is too much excitement With the structure we have today, every bike can win. We have to think about it, because it’s not a safe scenario. From the first to the last bike, everyone can win. There are no longer the six or seven tenths that there were before between the factory and satellite bikes. The “Fantastic Four” (Rossi, Pedrosa, Stoner and Lorenzo) emerged because they were the best and because they had the factory bikes. The others were far behind because they didn’t have the potential to be in front, nor the technical level.Now the level is extreme, everything is pushed to the limit […]. We need to recover some of that difference between the factory bikes and those of the customers, or find a solution to avoid certain situations.”

Following these statements, Hervé Poncharal, President of the Team Association (IRTA) and Team Manager of the Tech3 team, questioned the Turin-born driver directly, with comments amplified by the championship’s official website. The French manager went so far as to define Bagnaia’s testimony as “huge bullshit”, coming from someone who passed from Moto3 and Moto2 to an independent MotoGP team (Pramac), where he had “high-level” material at his disposal “.

The World Championship leader spoke to Motorsport.com on Thursday during a break from training at Mugello aboard the Ducati Panigale V4, and clarified what he had said the previous Sunday.

“What has been published is out of context due to the interpretation that some have given it. I have been asked to talk about safety and the reasons for the increase in accidents and I have simply tried to make an analogy, saying that before it used to happen. I think years ago there were fewer contacts because there was a lot of difference between the first riders and the others. Now everything is much more compact. Myself, who arrived in MotoGP with a satellite team (Pramac), how can I suggest to create differences between the official bikes and the satellite ones?” said Bagnaia.

“The increase in the number of crashes is due to the great parity in the World Championship. We are all closer and we all brake at the limit. Even when you start from the back and know you don’t have the pace to stay in front, you try to gain as many positions as possible at the start to make the most of the new tyres. That’s why there are so many incidents in the first part of the race,” said the Italian, who felt hurt by the way the matter was interpreted and handled.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Marc Fleury

“After Le Mans I disconnected for three days, without a phone, and when I reconnected I realized the controversy that had arisen with Poncharal, exaggerated by the championship’s official website. The ball got bigger and bigger when in no moment I made comments to create controversy. On the contrary, because I am aware that it is a very serious issue such as security. Unfortunately we are entering a dynamic in which some prefer to seek controversy rather than talk about who wins or the good battles that they take place on the track”, said the number 1, who says he is tired of having to clarify things that he takes for granted.

“Lately there is too much talk about topics that are not within my competence. I am a driver, I am in love with this sport and my only goal is to win races and work together with my team. From now on I will only talk about this sport, which is what I know best, and I’ll leave the rest to others. I’m tired of having to justify every word that is taken out of context as a pretext for opening a controversy,” Bagnaia said.