Only nine points lost

Francesco Bagnaia he finished the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix in third place, an extraordinary result considering the conditions in which Pecco took to the track a week after the frightening crash in Barcelona. Thanks to this podium Pecco still has a 36 point margin in the standings over Jorge Martin, winner today.

Bagnaia’s words to Sky Sport’s microphones

“I hope I don’t go to the medical center, I’m just aiming to relax a bit. It was a really difficult race because I tried to pass Jorge but he had more and I lacked a bit of speed in the points where I had to force a bit more. I was able to recover more at the Curvone, which is what allowed me to stay closer to him, but I struggled a lot. On the front the pressure went through the roof due to following him so much, so it was a very complicated race. Not being able to use my legs in the end I mainly used my arms, and by the end I was tired. We tried not to lose to Pedrosa by pushing in the last 3 laps, I took a little breather to get the bonus ones and it went well.

“I am very satisfied and proud of the people who helped me and I am happy. Tomorrow I will remain calm, also because I had to take painkillers to do the race, so tonight I think I’ll be doubled over. Fortunately we only have to do some counter tests in the tests, so it’s quite good like this, but if it had been something important we would have had to run, but it’s fine like this and in these cases it’s better to rest.”