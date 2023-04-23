Valentino Rossi, there is life beyond MotoGP

Speaking of his retirement, Valentino Rossi he has always confessed that he is afraid of hanging up his helmet to start doing something other than racing in the MotoGP. In parallel with the decision to leave the World Championship, the ‘Doctor’ received the happy news of his imminent paternity, with little Giulietta born on 4 March 2022.

Now Valentino spends his days divided between his family, the inevitable training sessions at the Ranch with the boys of the Academy and the activity of car driver in the GT World Challenge Europe with the WRT BMW team. The new objective, never too hidden by Rossi, remains that of achieving the dream of competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mansand it is no coincidence that he is planning a test with the Hypercar soon, although the date and place has not yet been defined.

MotoGP, is there life beyond Valentino Rossi?

It is no secret that the Italian legend of two wheels has driven the MotoGP world championship to unprecedented levels of popularity, not only in Italy, but globally. Having embarked on the downward spiral of his successful career, the trajectory of public interest has also followed the same flattening. It cannot be a coincidence and Rossi himself is aware of it, as recounted in a long interview granted to The print: “After me, motorcycling has returned to what it was before me: a sport for enthusiasts. Somehow and for some reason, I had managed to introduce it to the grandmothers and children. I certainly don’t know why, maybe it was a combination of my results and my character. Jacobs has accomplished a historic feat, but to understand the greatness of a character you have to wait a few years. In the 90s sportsmen were seen as myths, I’m thinking of Maradona or Senna, the culture has changed. Who is the Seine of today? Maybe Hamilton, but he’s not very young either.”

Bagnaia heir to Rossi?

Certainly ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia is Valentino Rossi’s successor in the small number of world champions in the premier class, and he succeeded where the ’46’ had failed, namely to win a world championship on an Italian bike. But will Bagnaia be able to be Rossi’s heir in the hearts of Italians? The Pesaro answered the question: “In MotoGP we have many strong riders. Bagnaia could become a driving force“.

The Academy and the VR46 first in the world

As is known, Valentino Rossi has also created a team that has recently landed in MotoGP, the VR46. After three rounds of the 2023 world championship, its rider Marco Bezzecchi is the championship leader and the VR46 excels in the team classification: an unthinkable result until recently. Rossi’s brother Luca Marini also races for the team, having recently finished on the podium for the first time: “I’m happy, he deserved it and it was needed. It was fast, but we needed a good result. When something always goes wrong, you start to feel like an incomplete. Now it is ready to be competitive”. Punch line on first success as team owner: “Bezzecchi’s victory? I got excited, I tell the truth. Forming a team and winning in the MotoGP isn’t taken for granted, many never succeed. Furthermore, like Bagnaia too, he is my pilot from the Academy and that triples the emotions ”.