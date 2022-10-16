Bagnaia third at Philip Island: he can win the World Cup in Malaysia

Alex Rins wins a signature victory in the Australian Grand Prix by mocking Marc Marquez e Francesco Bagnaia. The news of the day, however, is that the blue Ducati rider takes the lead in the world rankings, taking advantage of another very heavy ‘zero’ by Fabio Quartararo, who crashed with his Yamaha during the 11th lap. The other rival is also bad Aleix Espargaro, who finished only ninth with Aprilia. The situation with two games from the end now sees the Italian first at +14 on the French and +27 on the Spanish: it’s all in the hands of a super ‘Pecco’, who could already win the title at Sepang next Sunday.

Martin and Marquez got off to a good start and held the first two positions, while Bagnaia at first let himself be overtaken by both Espargaro and Quartararo, only to recover third place after a few corners. In the meantime, from the rear he climbs a wild one Miller who, after several overtakes, sticks to the tail of his official Ducati teammate, also trying to attack him on a couple of occasions (he will then fall on lap 9 by Alex Marquez). The first twist comes during the fourth round, when Quartararo makes a mistake and he goes very long in a braking, risking first of all falling and even returning to the back of the group in 19th position. In an attempt to recover, the Yamaha Frenchman makes another mistake on lap 11 and lies down in the gravel, retreating dramatically. Rins and Bezzecchi are also unleashed in front of them and fight for the podium, while Bagnaia remains in close contact with the leading group and in a few laps takes the lead. In the final, Rins and Marquez return to hammering and on the last lap they overtake the Ducati rider, securing first and second positions.

