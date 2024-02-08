I always sin at the top

Race winner and world title in Valencia, at the last round of last season, and first in the standings today in Sepang, at the end of the three days of pre-season testing on the Malaysian circuit. Pecco Bagnaia and Ducati have resumed discussions where they left off in November, confirming themselves as the fastest on the entire MotoGP grid. In fact, the two-time world champion stopped the clock on an astonishing feat 1:56.682lapping eight tenths faster than the current circuit record, dating back to last November and set by Bagnaia himself.

“Fantastic ride”

“I feel really comfortable with my bike – declared the #1 of the top-class – the time set in my first time attack of the season was fantastic, but we are at a test and the conditions today were perfect. The only thing I'm not completely satisfied with was this morning's sprint race simulation: I had a small problem that slowed me down, but I had already started and I didn't want to return to the garage, continuing until the end. In any case, we demonstrated that we know the potential of this bike. We have improved a lot in just three days. We're not 100% there yet, but we're not far away. I'd say we're at 80%. In Qatar we will try different maps, but the program will be more or less the same as in Sepang”.

Here comes the Beast again

He also showed convincing signsand Enea Bastianinithird, two and a half tenths behind his teammate and finally at ease in the official team after the many tribulations, physical and adaptation, experienced in 2023: “I am satisfied with these three days of testing – declared the Beast – the balance is positive and we started off on the right foot from day one. Today we also managed to be fast in the time attack and set a time of 1:56, something that before arriving here I never thought I would be able to do. Compared to last year I improved on the flying lap and this was important for me. In the sprint race simulation the pace was good, although I felt some vibrations at the rear. From these three days we have had positive feedback, but now it will be important to try everything again in Qatar to understand how the bike behaves in different conditions and have other data to compare. Overall the package is already at a good level”.