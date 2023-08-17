Back on track this weekend on the Red Bull Ring with Pecco and his Red favorites

Bagnaia and his Ducati will be back on track this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg where he will still have to fight against Aprilia to get the win. At Silverstone Aleix Espargaro had interrupted the domination of the Reds in MotoGP and Pecco had finished second after a Sprint Race without points. At the halfway point of the programme, our driver is leading the World Championship by 41 points over Martin and 47 over Bezzecchi, who crashed and scored no points in England. Bagnaia will race in the Austrian GP on Sunday 20 August at 2 pm in Spielberg.

MOTOGP AUSTRIA: BAGNAIA…ON POLE — Pecco, according to the bookmakers, is still the big favorite of Sunday’s race even before taking to the track for practice. The Spielberg circuit, due to its speed, has always been in favor of Ducati. For Gazzabet the odds are worth 2.00 as for Snai and Planetwin 365 while for Sisal it does not go beyond 1.90. Behind our pilot, there are Martin (the altitude goes from 3.50 to 4.40) and Bezzecchi (from 5 to 6). The assessments made on Espargaro and his Aprilia, which had won and Silverstone two weeks ago, were surprising: 15 on Gazzabet, 20 on Sisal and Snai, 16 on Planetwin 365. See also F1 | The debut of the intermediates without tyrewarmers has been postponed

THE SPRINT RACE — The assessments made by the experts for the Sprint Race on Saturday afternoon are not very different, always made before the official practice sessions and also the free sessions. For Gazzabet, Bagnaia’s success is worth 2.25, as for Snai, Sisal and Planetwin 365. Martin fluctuates between 4.00 and 4.50 while Bezzecchi is between 5.50 and 6.50. Also in this case Espargaro does not find much support from bookmakers: he is 13 on Gazzabet, 20 on Sisal and Snai, even 21 on Planetwin 365.

