Perfect Sprint for the Beast

After a long fast Enea Bastianini he returned to cross the finish line in first position in MotoGP in the Sprint at Silverstone.

The Ducati rider preceded Jorge Martin, thus mitigating the disappointment for the factory team regarding the crash Francesco Bagnaia.

This is Bastianini’s analysis on the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP: “I’m happy because I’ve had a good feeling with the bike since yesterday and I knew I would do well today. Maybe I wasn’t thinking about the win because Jorge had an incredible pace this morning, but in the end some details made the difference in the Sprint. It’s great to win again, even if the real race is tomorrow, so we need to stay on top of things and try to do the same. I’ve been looking for the win for a while. Starting in front is easier, while when you start from behind you suffer a lot with the front, then there are the aerodynamics and other factors, so it’s not easy to come back. Today I had to take advantage of it by trying to stay close to Jorge to pass him, and let’s hope we can continue like this. We completed Saturday, then there’s tomorrow and there are still other races. Especially in the first 4-5 laps Jorge was very strong in the changes of direction, while I wasn’t 100% also because this morning my arm was still hurting, so I wasn’t perfect in the changes. Sometimes I was losing something between Turn 1 and Turn 2, and now the physio will have to do a good job for tomorrow because there will be double the laps, so it will be more difficult. For me the World Cup is still openI don’t give up and I’m here to try in every race”.