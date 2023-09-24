Hard tire is the obvious choice to be able to fight

“I immediately wanted to apologize to the team, unfortunately I made a mistake which in my opinion is inevitable when you are at your limit like this”. So Francesco Bagnaia made his debut at the microphones of Sky Sports fresh from the crash in the Indian Grand Prix which definitively reopened the world championship discussions.

Jorge Martin now pays just 13 points behind by the reigning world champion thanks to today’s second place, achieved by defending himself tooth and nail on the last lap by Fabio Quartararo. Marco Bezzecchi, splendid winner today, instead has 44 to recover from his academy companion (the VR46).

“We couldn’t find the square as we usually manage to do – added Bagnaia – I was in a lot of trouble. The others managed to run with one tire (averageed) which gave you more grip when entering corners. We were unable to do so due to the reactions that everything brought to a halt. We opted for a harder tire which was working well up until then. A small smudge was enough. I wanted to brake hard, as I was doing throughout the race. The tire was for very high temperatures so the only thing to do was push like that. When my wheels realigned and my load arrived I lost it. I’m very sorry, because despite the difficulties we would have finished second. Bez was impregnable, we understood it yesterday with the pace she had. Today he was unstoppable. I was trying and I ended up on the ground. I compare today’s crash to Misano 2021, when we were forced to win and to do so we needed the hard tire and there wasn’t the temperature to use it. We needed to push hard and a slightly softer braking was enough for the Quercia to crash at Misano-1. Today was a similar thing. I’m the first to blame myself when I fall, except in Barcelona where there’s little you can do about it. Today was only my fault, no one else’s.”

Bagnaia absolutely wanted to reverse the trend that is seeing him progressively lose points in the comparison with Jorge Martin: “We accepted the risk. We’ve been losing points for two weekends. It was important to find a solution, we didn’t succeed, but we still had to finish in front. I liked the tire we chose, but we were at the limit due to the behavior of the bike all weekend. The temperature remained constant throughout the race, but when I found myself alone in front after 4-5 corners I collapsed. The tire temperature today was very hot, almost 20° C higher than normal. The pressure is the same. The risk had paid off up to that point. Martin had chosen the medium back and in my opinion it wasn’t the best idea. But in the end they were right.”