“I had a perfect race, I had to push and keep up my pace. I didn’t expect this heat and this very high temperature. The track was slippery under braking. I’m very happy, tomorrow will be very difficult and different because the temperatures should drop. I have found the setup in the first free practice, I enjoyed it because we managed to be constantly faster”. These are Francesco Bagnaia’s first words after his Sprint victory in the MotoGP Americas GP.

The Ducati world champion preceded Alex Rins: "It was an incredible race. I lost a lot during the second lap, immediately breaking away from Bagnaia and finding myself battling with Espargaro. I tried to pick up the pace, it wasn't easy but I'm still succeeded. I dedicate this achievement to my son, my wife and to all the people who are always close to me".

speak martin — Third place for Jorge Martin with the Ducati Pramac: “Honestly, I didn’t expect this heat, it created quite a few problems for me. Luckily in the end I managed to close all the gaps on Aleix Espargaro and I took this podium in the Sprint which gives us confidence I gave 100%, I couldn’t even breathe as it was hot and it wasn’t easy to keep up the pace. I hope tomorrow will be better because I suffered a lot today, now I need to recover all my energy for the race”.