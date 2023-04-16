The Ducati champion talks about his success in the first race of the weekend: “The temperature was very high and the track was slippery. Sunday will be very difficult.” Rins: “It’s a pity we lost ground from Bagnaia at the start”
– Austin (Texas, USA)
“I had a perfect race, I had to push and keep up my pace. I didn’t expect this heat and this very high temperature. The track was slippery under braking. I’m very happy, tomorrow will be very difficult and different because the temperatures should drop. I have found the setup in the first free practice, I enjoyed it because we managed to be constantly faster”. These are Francesco Bagnaia’s first words after his Sprint victory in the MotoGP Americas GP.
speak rins
—
The Ducati world champion preceded Alex Rins: “It was an incredible race. I lost a lot during the second lap, immediately breaking away from Bagnaia and finding myself battling with Espargaro. I tried to pick up the pace, it wasn’t easy but I’m still succeeded. I dedicate this achievement to my son, my wife and to all the people who are always close to me”.
speak martin
—
Third place for Jorge Martin with the Ducati Pramac: “Honestly, I didn’t expect this heat, it created quite a few problems for me. Luckily in the end I managed to close all the gaps on Aleix Espargaro and I took this podium in the Sprint which gives us confidence I gave 100%, I couldn’t even breathe as it was hot and it wasn’t easy to keep up the pace. I hope tomorrow will be better because I suffered a lot today, now I need to recover all my energy for the race”.
