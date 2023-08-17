The world leader and the track friend of the Red Bull Ring, where Valentino Rossi arrives tomorrow. “Ktm and Aprilia have grown: we always go well here and I feel competitive, but I don’t think with the margin of past years”

The extension in the standings at Silverstone brought I'm sorry Bagnaia to a comforting +41 in the World Championship over the first of his rivals, Jorge Martin, on the eve of Austrian GP, halfway point of the championship. The world champion of Ducati he obviously hopes to do well on a track where the Borgo Panigale manufacturer won 7 out of 8 races and where tomorrow Valentino Rossi also arrives as an exceptional spectator, but also a privileged interlocutor to discuss Marco Bezzecchi's position, poised, for next season, between the Ducati VR46 and the Ducati Pramac. "It's a great circuit for us – says Bagnaia -, we've always gone well: even last year, we suffered during the weekend with grip, but we went well in the race on Sunday and won the race".

there is an advantage, but… — There supremacy of Ducati he is famous on this track, but Bagnaia curbs his enthusiasm: “Ktm has made good steps forward in acceleration and braking and Aprilia is the team that has improved the most, as demonstrated by the recent victory at Silverstone, and I think they are there are many competitive riders on this track – says Pecco -: I think we will be competitive, but that our advantage is less than in past years”.

nothing for granted — Bagnaia was also asked if he considered it a given that he could fight at the top, but Pecco didn't take the bait: "We know the potential of our bike on the straight and in acceleration and how strong it is on this track, but I expect a lot of fighting: it will still be important to get give our best and give our best in all situations where we will race in favorable conditions. Tire pressure after the first time at Silverstone? I think in Great Britain everyone kept a margin, but here for the race 30° are expected. : let's say that there is plenty of time to adapt and I hope to be able to go to the limit soon".