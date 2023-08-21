Without rivals

“In today’s MotoGP, five seconds is a sensational gap”. The Ducati test rider Michael Pirro he underlined that what Francesco Bagnaia achieved yesterday at the Red Bull Ring is a feat that should be highlighted and not reduced to the ‘normality’ of a rider who has won half of the races staged in 2023 astride the Ducati. the Sunday Grands Prix.

In front of the top management of KTM, Ducati demonstrated that it has developed a starting system that has nothing to envy to the Austrian one which on several occasions allowed Brad Binder and Jack Miller to take command of operations when the traffic lights went out. Pit Beirer, number one of the Mattighofen company, declared that in 2024 the goal is to win the MotoGP title, but Bagnaia and Ducati never stop raising the bar as the newspapers on newsstands underline today.

“There Ducati and Bagnaia swear not to set limitsBut can it really get better than that? Pecco won sprint races and grand prix at the Red Bull Ring, two races in twenty-four hours. There was no need for a single overtake, leading from start to finish. Pole, fast lap. Had it been a football match, he would have taken the ball home. This year it had already happened in Portugal and at Mugello. On the Austrian circuit and with the home KTMs dreaming of tripping, it was like a hat-trick at the Bernabeu”writes Massimo Calandri in today’s edition of Republic.

“Repetita iuvant. Especially when you are a pilot and the need to win is the sweetest form of addiction you know, when you are Pecco Bagnaia and you cannot settle for mere success. You must dominate, nullify your opponents, make them smaller and smaller points against the horizon behind you. He did it on Saturday in the sprint, he repeated it yesterday in the long race, once again against Binder who was unable even for a second to put the wheels of his KTM ahead of those of the world champion’s Ducati”the incipit of the article in the newspaper La Stampa.