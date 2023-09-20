News India, Ducati ready

The Ducati Lenovo Team is returning to the track this weekend to take on the first Indian GP in the history of MotoGP. This event was in fact introduced on the calendar for the first time this year and will take place on the Buddh International Circuit, about 50 kilometers from the Indian capital New Delhi. 4.96 kilometers long, the track was inaugurated in 2011 and has hosted three editions of the Formula 1 Grand Prix, as well as some stages of the Asia Road Racing Championship.

Francesco Bagnaia, fresh from a third place in his home round at Misano despite still recovering from the bad crash in Barcelona, ​​arrives in India determined to obtain other important points for the general classification which currently sees him in command with a 36 point advantage over his teammate by Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing Team). Joining him in India will be the Ducati test rider Michele Pirroreplacing the still injured Enea Bastianini.

The statements

Pecco Bagnaia: “After the Misano race I rested, but I also worked a lot to try to get back as fit as possible to face the Indian and Japanese GPs that await us in these two weeks. Physically I feel better, but India will be an unknown for everyone. We will work as always to try to be ready to face the Sprint race and the GP on Sunday. Now a very intense and important period begins, so it will be essential to maintain concentration and avoid making mistakes”.

Michele Pirro: “After the GP of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini, I am happy to be able to take part in two other MotoGP events, although obviously I feel sorry for Enea. His season is proving to be really complicated and I hope he can return soon. In the Misano GP the sensations were good and I hope to be able to start from there. We are going to India and we will race on a new track, so it will be a surprise for everyone and only on Friday will we discover the characteristics of this track. In any case, I’m calm: I’ll do my best and as always it will be an honor to share the garage with the World Champion”