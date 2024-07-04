Francesco Bagnaiasecond in the championship of the Ducati Lenovo team, took part in the Thursday press conference of the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring, the ninth round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

The victories of Mugello and Assen

“We will try to repeat ourselves, at Sachsenring last year we were unable to win, because Jorge was good at defending himself. I wasn’t at my best, I was in pain from the crash at Le Mans, but I had great potential, as did the Ducati. And I think we will have great chances this year too.”

Marquez at Sachsenring

“The potential for victory is there, eswe see how good he is on left-handed circuits. It will be important to follow him and see how it goes.”

6 Ducatis in 2025

“When they announced two/three years ago that Ducati would have eight bikes, I was a little scared. Now I think the opposite. Having more factory bikes can be useful for development.”

Reset after dominant victories

“I come from three weekends where we were very strong. We only lost points in Barcelona, ​​for the rest I felt better and better on the bike. I am motivated to continue like this. We have changed our approach and we want to continue.”

Hamilton and Gresini

“I do not know what to say, Imagination can work miracles. I never thought of this. I never believed it was possible.”

Ducati and Sachsenring

“The best riders on the best bikes allow us to have these results. Jerez, Misano… Many tracks were difficult for our bike. Now the corners are no longer a problem.”