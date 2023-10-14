1st Row 1. Luke Marini

1’29.978 Ducati 2. Mavericks Viñales

1’30.009 Aprilia 3. Aleix I will spread

1’30.132 Aprilia 2nd Row 4. Fabio Quartararo

1’30.516 Yamaha 5. Brad Binder

1’30.698 KTM 6. Jorge Martin

1’30.742 Ducati 3rd Row 7. Fabio By Giannantonio

1’30.766 Ducati 8. Marc Marquez

1’30.864 Honda 9. Mark Bezzecchi

1’30.908 Ducati 4th Row 10. Jack Miller

1’30.970 KTM 11. Aeneas Bastianini

1’31.061 Ducati 12. Miguel Oliveira

1’31.193 Aprilia 5th Row 13. Francis Bagnaia

1’30.626 Ducati 14. Johann Zarco

1’30.713 Ducati 15. Frank Morbidelli

1’30.729 Yamaha 6th Row 16. Pol I will spread

1’31.006 KTM 17. Raul Fernandez

1’31.031 Aprilia 18. Augustus Fernandez

1’31.034 KTM 7th Row 19. Joan Mir

1’31.143 Honda 20. Takaaki Nakagami

1’31.192 Honda 21. Alex Rins

1’31.458 Honda

What happened in qualifying

Saturday morning of great surprises in Mandalika, with Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) – upon his return after a broken collarbone and two races stopped – capable of conquering his first career pole position in MotoGP, with Indonesia’s track record in 1’29.978. The Italian, despite not being at 100%, managed to be faster than the super favorites Aprilia. Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargarò may have a bad taste in their mouths for second and third place, given that they probably had a pole bike in their hands. The two Spaniards will still start from the front row and will be able to aim for victory, also due to Marini’s physical difficulties.

Chapter Bagnaia and Martin. The two title rivals – separated by just 3 points – had a decidedly complicated Saturday in Indonesia, with ‘Pecco’ unable to pass Q1 and will even start from the fifth row with the 13th time. Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) was unable to take full advantage of his rival’s difficulties, crashing in the first run of Q2. This crash forced the rider to return to the track with a Hard front tire (the Soft was mounted on the one that ended up in the gravel) and this did not allow him to be incisive for the very first positions: he will start from the second row with the sixth fastest time.

Excellent fourth position for Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), good fifth for Binder (KTM), Di Giannantonio (team Gresini) also showed off – third fastest Ducati on the track. Marquez (Honda) and Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) will be on the third row from the eighth and ninth positions on the grid. Bastianini (Ducati) will start 11th, unable to repeat the time that had allowed him to pass Q1 and eliminate his teammate Bagnaia (Ducati) at the end of the session.

The program for the rest of the weekend

As established by the new format, the starting grid will have a double value and will be used for both the Sprint and the classic Sunday race. Appointment for the Sprint at 9:00 am Italian timewhich will see drivers complete a total of 13 laps.

There Sunday at 04:40 Italian time the Warm Up is scheduled, while the start of the race is scheduled for 09:00: 27 laps available for the riders to triumph in Mandalika. FormulaPassion.it will provide you with the textual chronicle of Sprint and GP.