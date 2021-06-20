Fifth and sixth place for the two official Ducati riders, both in difficulty with the tires but in two completely different phases of the race

The weekend at the Sachsenring ended with an amazing victory from Marc Marquez. Miguel Oliveira gave his all to try to keep up but in the end he had to settle for second place. Another driver had the opportunity to stay with 93: Pecco Bagnaia. The Ducati Italian started 10th, slipped to 16th in the early laps and then climbed back to 5th place. But how come? “All weekend I never felt comfortable with the rear tire in the first laps, it was sliding a lot and I lost positions”.

We think about the next races – Pecco is not very satisfied with the result, especially having in hand a competitive bike with which he could have fought at least for the podium: “I managed to be fast even when it drizzled. When the other tires dropped, I changed my driving style and managed to be consistent. I could have fought for Quartararo and I’m not happy with a 5th place, having the chance to win or stay on the podium. I like all the next tracks, the Sachsenring was a big question mark but let’s go away with excellent ideas and a good job “. Then the attention shifts to number 93: “I’m happy for him, great emotion to go back to winning, but it’s his track and his bike that are strong here”.

Miller slowed by Aleix and the tire – Sixth place for the Australian, who started well and then failed to keep up with Marquez, even if there is a reason: “We finished the race and I gave my best: to be honest I never felt to have gone to the limit. I wasted a lot of time with Aleix when it started raining. Immediately afterwards I suffered with the rear tire, I don’t know why. After 8 laps I felt he was slipping and I tried to manage as best I could. I think our bike has done well here, it’s a question of tires and mine didn’t work today. Sometimes it can happen. I like it when conditions are uncertain, I feel comfortable. Inside of me I was screaming to move to Espargaro, I knew that Marc was disconnecting us. In the end we all tried but it wasn’t our day ”.

June 20 – 4:08 pm © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...