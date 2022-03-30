On the Argentine track of Termas de Rio Hondo Ducati currently has two podiums, both obtained by Andrea Dovizioso, second in 2015 and then third in the last edition of the Grand Prix in 2019. Instead of Jack Miller, the only pole position so far obtained by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in Termas: in 2018 , the Australian driver went down in history for having obtained the best time in qualifying after having ventured out of the pits with slick tires, despite the fact that the track was still almost completely wet. Miller, who currently boasts a fourth place as his best finish in Argentina, is hoping to get another solid result on the South American track.

After a difficult start to the season, Pecco Bagnaia also aims to be among the protagonists this weekend. The Italian rider has so far disputed only one MotoGP Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo in 2019, his debut year in the category. Thanks to the excellent sensations found in the dry with his Desmosedici GP after the last round in Mandalika, Pecco is confident that he will finally be able to turn his season around this weekend.

Jack Miller (# 43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 11th (13 points): “I am happy to be back here in Argentina! In the last GP, held here in 2019, I managed to get a good fourth place, while in 2018 I won my first and only pole position in MotoGP in qualifying. The start of this season was a bit tiring despite the fact that in the first two rounds we had the potential to be able to aspire to the podium. We hope to have a more linear weekend here in Argentina “.

Francesco Bagnaia (# 63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 20th (1 point): “Already after the Qatar race and especially after the last GP held in Indonesia, my feeling with the Desmosedici GP returned to being that of last year. Unfortunately both in Lusail and Mandalika we were unable to demonstrate our real potential, so I hope to finally succeed here in Argentina. Termas is a track that I like and am determined to finally turning our season around this weekend”.