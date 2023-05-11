Francis Bagnaia he arrives at the French Grand Prix as leader of the championship, after his victory in the last round in Jerez de la Frontera which took him to the top of the standings, 22 points clear of the first of his pursuers, his friend-rival Marco Bezzecchi. The Italian driver is translating the superiority shown in these first rounds into results, so much so that he leads the group with a margin despite two ‘zeros’ remedied in the Sunday races in Argentina and Austin.

The fifth race of the 2023 world championship will be at Le Mans, a track that in MotoGP does not evoke great memories for Bagnaia, who can score a pole last year and a fourth place two years ago, 16″ behind the winner Jack Miller. So for ‘Pecco’ it will be the chance to aim for the first podium finish of the Bugatti Circuit in the premier class, the track where he won in Moto2 in 2018. For the occasion, Bagnaia will have a new teammate by his side, Danilo Petrucci, who will replace the injured Enea Bastianini, and who will return to the paddock after the race held in Thailand with Suzuki in 2022 and finished in 20th place.

Bagnaia’s words at the press conference

“Expectations for Le Mans? We should see the conditions, it could rain. Even today there was talk of rain, but not a drop fell. Here the conditions are always difficult and it is difficult to understand them. The potential of the bike is high and we will be able to fight for the important positions, but we will have to make the right decisions.

The KTM? In Portimao I followed Jack, in Argentina I saw Brad: I was prepared to see them ahead in the Sprints, but I didn’t think they could repeat themselves in the long race, they did an incredible job. Brad and Jack have done a fantastic job and we can expect to see them fighting in this GP as well.

Rossi joked in the Jerez garage saying that having difficulties keeps me focused? I prefer to leave as in Austin, I don’t think I’m one to get distracted in the race. We have a lot of fun with Vale and we often talk at home too, but I don’t think my mistakes are caused by distractions. In any case, you learn from every mistake, I was happy to see him back in the box.

Meeting with the Steward Panel? I really hope I get the chance to understand their point of view and share ours. I can’t understand their point of view.

Booing Verstappen in F1? Honestly right now I’ve never had this kind of problem. But when you start winning, like maybe he does, you start having more problems. There can be half an audience for and half against. We can think of Valencia 2015 and today it’s more or less the same. I think it’s normal when you win and it always has been. In a perfect world it would be nice not to have football fans in our world.”