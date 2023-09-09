Fear and relief

We have all seen the images and they were the ones that terrified the world of MotoGP and beyond for a few minutes. There Pecco Bagnaia’s fall in Barcelona and the subsequent impact of his legs against Brad Binder’s KTM, which was arriving at full speed, brought to the minds of fans some of the darkest and saddest pages in the history of the MotoGP. Luckily this time there was a happy ending, with the world champion getting away without even a fracture.

Impressive numbers

This obviously doesn’t cancel out though the intensity of the blows to which Chivasso’s #1 was subjected, protagonist of the courageous decision to take to the track five days after the accident on his home track in Misano. However, speaking to journalists yesterday, Bagnaia detailed even more precisely the dynamics and the ‘cold numbers’ of the high-side which saw him as the unfortunate protagonist. “The first impact had a force of 24 Gs, all on the coccyx – explained the Ducati champion – while the second impact, the one on the leg, was 23 G. It’s absolutely amazing and I have to say I feel them all“.

Immediately in the saddle

These elements accentuate even more the epic nature of what Bagnaia is trying to achieve in these three days, competing despite inevitably being very far from 100% of his condition. He and Ducati also studied a specific painkiller administration plan to ensure that his performances are the best possible in conjunction with the two races: “We started with something very simple – declared Bagnaia – but for Saturday and Sunday I will definitely need something stronger”.

Fundamental airbag

The credit for Bagnaia’s narrow escape on the Catalonia circuit is obviously very much linked to technology. To the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP the Alpinestars communication manager explained the crucial role of the airbagwhich opened “about half a second before Pecco impacted“, thus protecting the body of the Piedmontese centaur.