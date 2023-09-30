The Ducati rider and 3rd place in the Sprint Race: “We did our best, but I struggled with grip from the first lap. I’m calm: my approach doesn’t change and the World Championship is long”

It’s a Pecco Bagnaia disappointedthe one who appears in front of the microphones after third place in the Sprint Race of the Japanese GPbut which often doesn’t cause drama: “I expected to have more grip, but instead I struggled from the first lap and only had to try to limit the damage – Bagnaia’s words to Sky -. However, I’m calm because something hasn’t worked as it should: if I had had an opportunity and I hadn’t exploited it I would have been turned around more.”

the fight with jack — Fourth after a few corners, Bagnaia engaged in a nice duel with his former teammate Jack Miller to reach the podium: “After 20 laps with the tire I was doing 44.9, but from the first lap of the race I was getting away from the bike a bit – he explains Bagnaia -: a good fight came out with Jack, but I enjoyed it and once I passed him I knew I had more.” See also Luino, branch falls on children outside the oratory: 8 injured. Mother and 7 year old daughter are serious

same approach — In perspective of the race, here is Pecco’s analysis: “We have to work for tomorrow, I didn’t expect this difficulty in accelerating, but we’ve been going fast all weekend and this was the most difficult session. I started with the awareness of having a certain package, but the first 2-3 laps were difficult and I had to find the solution because not having grip on a track like this is a problem. Martin at 8 points? He is going very fast, but little has changed since From my point of view, the mental approach is always to do the best. Mentally I never thought about managing, maybe sometimes I should have done so, but there are 13 races to go: we need calm, the World Championship is still long.”