Race report

The MotoGP world championship ended after just six laps, and in favor of Francesco Bagnaia: the Ducati rider graduated world champion for the second time in his career in the premier class after a sensational fall which ended the race Jorge Martinthe same one who had also taken a huge risk three laps earlier precisely with Pecco. At the start, the #1 had managed to maintain the lead after a start from pole position, inherited following the three-place penalty imposed on Viñales in the warm up for not stopping after the black flag with orange circle was displayed after a technical failure on his Aprilia. Martin, however, had also made an excellent start, immediately climbing back into second position right behind Bagnaia. The first thrill in the fight for the title was experienced at 3rd roundwith the Pramac rider who, in the wake of the official Ducati, went wide at the first corner slightly hitting his rival and falling to eighth place. In his eagerness to recover as quickly as possible, the Spaniard threw away all hope three laps later curve 4 in an attempt to complete the overtaking on Marc Marquez. The eight-time world champion, coming out of the curve, was hit from his compatriot, falling violently onto the asphalt. In the impact, Martin also ended up in the gravel together with the Honda rider, with the episode putting a definitive end to his dreams. In this way, regardless of his final result, Bagnaia therefore graduated world champion for the third time in his career, winning his second consecutive MotoGP title. Tears in the pits for Martin, just as there was no lack of sadness for the unwanted end of the relationship between Marquez and Honda, which ended with a scare in the first half of the race and with a visit to the medical center for checks, but fortunately without consequences for the rider. #93. From that moment, the race focused exclusively on the early celebrations for Bagnaia, who still ended up in the lead after Miller’s crash on lap 20, at a time when the KTM Australian was at the top of the standings. The highly anticipated Valencia GP ended with an all-Italian double with the 2nd place for Di Giannantoniowho ends his experience in MotoGP ahead of Johann Zarcoon the podium in his last race with the Pramac team.

1st, Francesco Bagnaia – Ducati

“A dream. Unfortunately lately Saturday always makes us lose, then we arrive on Sunday and we are the strongest, and I’m very happy. It’s fantastic, I think it was a really good season. Unfortunately Barcelona influenced the results a little too much, but to win today is fantastic and something incredible. I have always dreamed of winning the title by winning the race, and I want to thank everyone. There are three! I didn’t see ‘Martin out’, but it would have been easier. More than anything I was afraid of the pressure in front and I tried to stay behind someone after the start, and it was a right choice because after the temperature and pressure went up, but at the beginning I tried to stay in front and push , but I couldn’t ask for anything better than that.”

2nd, Fabio Di Giannantonio – Ducati (Gresini)

“It was the podium of my life. I pushed hard and had a fantastic pace, I started to get the group and believe in victory and I wanted to win to leave the team with a victory. But then on the last lap Pecco started closing all the lines and I got angry because I said to myself: “I’ve lost it!” It was incredible to finish the season with this upward trend, I’m very happy and proud. I promised the team to give the best result possible and I think this was a good way to end.”

3rd, Johann Zarco – Ducati (Pramac)

“It’s a nice podium, it was a very positive race and I’m very happy because I managed to control the situation well. When the team informed me that Martin was out I did my best to stay close to Pecco and the KTMs who were very strong. When Miller crashed I told myself I could try something, and in the end I had that little margin to try to overtake Pecco, but when Di Giannantonio arrived I no longer had the space, and Diggia also made a good comeback. It’s a nice way to close this chapter in Pramac. .