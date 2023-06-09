Tricolor derbies

The wait was all for them: two Italian riders in first and second place in the championship standings on the eve of the Italian GP they hadn’t been seen since the golden years of our motorcycling, when the various Rossi, Biaggi, Capirossi and Melandri monopolized the steps of the podium and shared the cheering of the enthusiasts. The modern version of this dualism is that between world champion Pecco Bagnaia and his friend-rival Marco Bezzecchi, united with the #1 by their common militancy in Valentino Rossi’s Academy and by having a Ducati racing car at his disposal, but divided with iridescent ambitions.

Direct clash at Mugello

The two contenders immediately made sparks in the PL2, finished in first and second place, with Bagnaia ahead of Bezzecchi by just 63 thousandths. The gauntlet seems launched and the champion of the official Ducati team himself, speaking to the MotoGP microphones, joked about this comparison. “A challenge between me and Marco for the win? That’s fine with me, as long as we stay in these positions”, Bagnaia joked. The two Italians have also been the most successful of the season so far, with two wins each. Mugello seems to arrive on purpose to break this parity.

Improving conditions

Bagnaia arrived on his home track fresh from the crash at Le Mans and above all from partial fracture of the talusbut he doesn’t seem to have lost the desire to smile and – above all – his physical shape: “Luckily I’m fine. I have more pain walking than driving, so it’s okay – he has declared – I’m satisfied with the performance, we worked well and made a lot of progress from morning to afternoon, also in terms of feeling with the used tyres. I’m happy, I feel ready for the Sprint”.

Watch out for rivals

“Even the time attack went well – added the reigning champion again, thinking from a qualifying perspective – this is one of the most beautiful tracks in the championship”. However, the comparison is open: “A main rival? It’s difficult to say now, because we’ve all done different jobs. Certainly there is Bezzecchi, but Rins did a great job today too. There’s Aprilia, KTM is very strong with the softs. There are many of us, but if we work well we can be ahead”he concluded.