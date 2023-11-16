Penultimate round in Qatar

The recent Sepang round saw Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia arrive in Malaysia at +13 and leave again at +14, further shoring up his world championship leadership. Only two consecutive events remain separating the Italian champion from reconfirmation in MotoGP, that of Lusail and the final one in Valencia. In addition to speed, a lot of cold blood and the ability to manage emotions will be needed, in a scenario that will probably remain in the balance until the last race on the program.

Bagnaia has the opportunity to win his second world championship already in Sepang, but the conditions for the early celebration don’t seem to be very concrete: the Piedmontese should increase his current lead by 23 points. In practice, with ‘Pecco’s double Sprint-GP victory, Martin should finish both races in sixth place or worse.

Furthermore, it must be remembered that, on the sidelines of the Malaysian race, Bagnaia received a ‘warning’ for tire pressure. The Italian is therefore on the same level as Martin, at risk of a 3″ penalty in the event of a new infringement in the last two world events.

Ducati’s top rider in Qatar does not have a stellar track record: he won in 2018 in Moto2, while in MotoGP he finished third in 2021 (after starting from pole) and did not finish the race in 2019 and 2022.

Bagnaia’s words during the press conference

“Martin, from teammates to title rivals? It seems like a lot more than 7 years have passed. When he arrived at Mahindra, I expected he would be a very good driver. At the beginning he was also faster than me. Being here competing for the world championship is wonderful.

Matchpoints? Earning 23 points would be too much in a single weekend, because Jorge is having a great weekend. He will think session by session, trying to be competitive. I came back strong in the time attack, I really like this track, I’ve always been competitive apart from last year. Our bike is really suitable for this track. 14 points are nothing, there are so many points up for grabs every weekend. We have to stay calm and do our best, it’s all about balance and it will be another head-to-head.

The role of Bastianini? I was very clear with the team. If he has a chance to win and is in the right situation, why not. We’ll see, it will be nice to work together in the various sessions. I’ve always run alone, but it will be interesting to do something together.

The Martin incident of 2022? I was at the limit and I lost the front, Jorge risked getting really hurt. It wasn’t the ideal start to the season.

New asphalt? I think it will be better, there will be more grip. We need to see about the tyres, we are riding in a different period compared to previous years, they could be a question mark.

Exchange data with Martin? He can see mine when I’m faster, and vice versa. However, we drive in two very different ways and it is not easy to compare the data. We are 8 riders with the same bike and this helps to try different things, in terms of tires or set-up. We’ll start the weekend and see, maybe other houses will be faster.

Entertainment for the fans? With the new asphalt many things could change. In the past the last laps have been the fastest, it would be nice to have a brawl and do like Dovizioso against Marquez.

Who would I like to cheer for me? It doesn’t matter, the important thing is the cheering and the support. There are no sides, they are a good show.

Bringing VIPs to the paddock? MotoGP is very alive these days and it’s nice to see many more fans in the stands. I don’t know if this is the result of the new commercial strategies or simply for the show. I believe ours is the most spectacular sport in motorsport.

The pressure? I experience this as a normal race weekend. The pressure can come at any moment. To be champion, I have to stay in front. The pressure isn’t much different compared to last year. I will try to do my best, maybe take pole and enjoy the race.

Decisive weekend? I think there’s a small chance, but it’s unlikely to happen. It can only happen if Jorge has a problem.

The tire pressure warning? I’ve done a lot of races this year with high front pressure, I don’t think it changes much. I’m used to shooting at 0.2 or 0.3. I don’t like the rule, right from the start, I don’t think it helps anything. But everyone on our team will bet and take risks, close to the limit, because 3″ will make the difference.

The duel with Martin in Sepang? I didn’t overtake him on the outside for the championship, I also tried in Thailand. I enjoyed the moment. The pace was more important, because it allowed us to open the gap.

If I become champion what will I do? I will try to organize my wedding better, I will get married on July 20, 2024.”