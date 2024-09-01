1 point to Aragon

The weekend of Pecco Bagnaia at MotorLand Aragon was definitely a disaster, as he took home just one rainbow pointagainst the 29 added by Jorge Martin with the two second places between Sprint and GP.

But the race in Alcaniz could have gone much worse for Bagnaia, due to the bad accident with Alex Marquez, from which he risked coming out badly injured. For the Ducati champion, a bruise to his left shoulder, which will not prevent him from showing up next weekend in Misano.

The accident with Alex Marquez

At the 18th of the 23 scheduled laps, Alex Marquez was in third place and was a couple of tenths ahead of Bagnaia, fourthBoth had no more hopes of victory – barring a cataclysm – given that they were 10 seconds behind the leader Marc Marquez.

Alex Marquez went wide, Bagnaia slipped inside, confident of passing him. The Spaniard didn’t give him way, effectively hooking dangerously to the rear of the Ducati. Both riders rolled into the escape route, risking injury.

Bagnaia’s version on Sky

“We haven’t spoken to Alex Marquez, he didn’t even look at me. These are unpleasant situations, because in the end you go long, you see that the driver behind you is passing you – because you see him, it’s not true that he didn’t see me – give it a twist of the throttle, because I felt it and we saw it in the telemetry that you give it and you come at me full… Let’s say it’s not the best. I took advantage of one of his mistakes to get ahead, Maybe I was wrong not to consider who he wassince a lot of things happen… Maybe he made a mistake, I don’t know. It was already a difficult weekend, with another dirty start. I was recovering, I was going much faster than him.

When someone takes you full like this, they usually apologize. Instead, he sent me to f*** off. Let’s say we have a fairly different vision of things, but the dynamics are clear. Obviously he will have his reasons. When I was in front of him we were still straight, we hadn’t started the right turn yet. I took a fairly wide trajectory, because I knew he was inside, but the speed difference was so great and I thought I would have passed him. Once we got in, I heard him hit the gas. I wanted to look at the telemetry to see what he had done and he also didn’t close the gas until he hit the ground. So it was 40 to 60% gas the whole time, until it fell off too.”