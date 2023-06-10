The world champion on the victory in the Sprint: “I was worried about the rain, then how exciting the anthem”. Bez: “He’s faster right now, he controls the bike so well that he sets the time when he wants”

– shoe shop (florence)

Pecco Bagnaia enjoys his victory in the Sprint of the Italian GP. The Ducati world champion dueled with Martin in the first stage, then took the lead and contained the return of Marco Bezzecchi, who pressed him right up to the end: “I was a little scared because it was raining a lot in the second and third sector. I knew I had a strong pace, enough to battle with my rivals – the winner recounted – Bezzecchi was very competitive, I tried not to give him a single chance to overtake. I also enjoyed the lap of honor after the checkered flag because I saw so many people and it was fantastic. But how beautiful Mugello is”. See also The player who came as a reinforcement to América and has not added minutes in CL2023

emotional anthem — The Piedmontese driver then entertained himself under the central grandstand to greet the public together with his current rival in the race and in the championship. Pecco and Bezzecchi hugged each other congratulating each other for the good fight and since the ceremonial of the Saturday match does not foresee that the anthem is played, all the fans spontaneously sang `Fratelli d’Italia´ in a chorus. “The anthem sung by the people? Fantastic. We all sang it together. It was an emotional moment, I had chills. We Italians know how to make a mess”. Bagnaia commented.

speak bez — Bezzecchi complimented Bagnaia: “It was a fantastic Sprint, I had pace, a good pace. I’m happy with this result, now we focus on tomorrow. I arrived under Pecco and tried, but I couldn’t. He really pulled away like crazy, especially in two/three points where you can usually overtake. Furthermore, he came out of the Bucine very fast (the penultimate corner that leads to the taguardo; ed) and therefore he cheated me. At the moment Pecco is going a little faster and has everything more under control, especially on the fast lap, he is so familiar with the bike that when he decides to set the time, even if he makes a few mistakes, he finally pulls it out. On the other hand, if I make some mistakes because I force it, I’ll get a bad lap time. It is undeniable that Pecco is very fast on a motorbike, after all he is world champion”. See also Atlético de Madrid goes with everything in the Cup and beats Almazán