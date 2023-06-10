Pecco specialist in Sprints

For the third time in six Sprint races held this season Pecco Bagnaia managed to win, confirming that he is now an authentic specialist in this type of short tender. Not even there rain – crashed in some sections of the circuit in the first part of the race – put the reigning Ducati world champion on the ropes, who opened up five bikes from Borgo Panigale on the finishing order, beating his closest opponent in the championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi.

Challenge with Bezzecchi

“Today at the beginning the situation was quite critical – admitted Bagnaia to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – I was a little worried about the rain, I don’t know if it was noticed but at Arrabbiata 1 and 2 it came down hard. It bothered me a bit at the time, but then I saw that the situation improved and that the tire didn’t slide too much. So I tried to hit my stride knowing Bez would be there. It’s been going strong all weekend and I didn’t want to give him a chance to try and passalso because I know his potential in the fight and it was very important to have some margin”.

Particular lines

To win the challenge with the friend-rival of the Academy in Bagnaia, the particular lines that he has learned to draw these days and which had already allowed him this morning to snatch pole from the hands of Marc Marquez: “My different lines? I’ve been working on it – underlined Bagnaia – Mugello is a particular track. La Bucine is really a very long curve, which never ends. It makes you greedy to always give gas first, but sometimes it’s better to wait“.

Show with the public

The post race was then a authentic showwith Bagnaia and Bezzecchi intent on singing the national anthem a capella with the publicgiving emotions and goosebumps: “The anthem at the end? It was great. Compared to last year I have already seen many more people. We sang the anthem together and it was a really moving moment. I had chills. We Italians know how to mess up and it’s fantastic that this is the case. Tomorrow? Change the rear tire, definitely. The average is more for management, you have to be careful. In my opinion, tomorrow at the start of the race we will see some of the group“, concluded the Ducati #1.