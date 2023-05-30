Second job

For motorsport champions it is no longer a novelty to start a undertake a ‘second career’ while they are still protagonists on the track. In the world of four wheels we have seen in the recent past the cases of Lewis Hamilton – a protagonist in various fields, from fashion, to music, to activism – and of Charles Leclerc – who has rediscovered a successful pianist – but it is only the tip of the iceberg. Now to this illustrious list is also added the reigning MotoGP world champion, Pecco Bagnaia.

Voice actor

No songs or musical compositions for the Piedmontese centaur who brought Ducati back to the top of the World Championship for the first time since 2007, but a cinematic breakthrough. In fact, Bagnaia will lend his voice to a character in the next Disney Pixar film ‘Elemental’, which will be released in Italian theaters on June 21st.

When you are the MotoGP Red Cloud, you can only double… a cloud! ☁️

I gave voice to Pecco, one of the inhabitants of Element city! Find out in #Elementalfrom June 21 to the cinema. @DisneyIT #Go1Free pic.twitter.com/DqugeGy37N — Pecco Bagnaia (@PeccoBagnaia) May 30, 2023

Red Cloud

Defined by the critics “one of Pixar’s best films” and compared to the film Zootropolis for some structural similarities, the animated feature film is set in an imaginary city -Element City – whose inhabitants are each composed of one of the four fundamental elements: water, air, earth and fire. Bagnaia, nicknamed Nuvola Rossa since he landed on the factory Ducati, could only lend his voice for…a Cloud. The name of the character, rather eloquent, in the Italian version of the film is his own I’m sorry.

“The thing that most unites me to my character is that often, during and outside the competitions, I am called Nuvola Rossa – confirmed the champion from Chivasso – and it’s nice to be associated with this character”. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 on the occasion of the closing evening, May 27, and also sees the dancer and conductor Stefano De Martino among the Italian voice actors.