The two drivers of the reds of Borgo Panigale are the most anticipated protagonists of the Italian GP which takes place on Sunday. A local rivalry that ignites the fans’ imagination and can bring back ancient dualisms

Massimo Falcioni – SCARPERIA (florence)

Since the first edition of 2002 with the MotoGP on the track, Mugello has always been invaded by the “yellow” tide in honor of Valentino Rossi, ruler of the premier class for seven consecutive editions until 2008, after having won first in 1997 (125) and in 1999 (250). This year the wait is for the Ducati red – with the particular blue variant with the red mustache of the racing cars of the Bolognese company of Team Gresini – motorcycles protagonists of this effervescent championship, having won three races in the first seven rounds with Bastianini and one with Bagnaia. In the MotoGP of Mugello, Ducati has triumphed four times, the first in 2009 with Casey Stoner, then with Andrea Dovizioso (2017), Jorge Lorenzo (2018), Danilo Petrucci (2019).

national identity – The times of the glorious Italian manufacturers in the maximum displacement (Guzzi, Gilera, MV Agusta, Bianchi, Benelli, up to Cagiva) have ended for decades, and today Ducati – with the Aprilia in great ascent and now ready for anything – represents national identity in the "premier class" of world motorcycling. Here, with the Ducati MotoGP – beyond the German ownership of the Volkswagen Group which is headed by Audi AG which also owns Lamborghini in the area – we are not only talking about the racing branch of a company that produces quality super bikes and that with racing has had a direct and prestigious relationship since the first post-war period, but it is in the presence of a symbol of Made in Italy because it is in Bologna, in Borgo Panigale, that these jewels of technology are conceived, designed, built, brought to the track. Here, as in the nearby Maranello of the red Ferraris, technique and technology become culture and merge with art, producing racing bikes of extraordinary quality, racing cars with soul, capable of giving wings to the passions and dreams of sportsmen in Italy and in the world.

passion and great races – This first phase of the 2022 MotoGP championship, put to the test by the farewell of Valentino Rossi, owes to Ducati's competitiveness on the field and to its peremptory successes and to the unprecedented and heated rivalry of two young Italians, Bagnaia and Bastianini riding the 2022 Desmosedici and 2021, the rekindling of the passion for great racing. In short, without underestimating what Quartararo, Aleix Espargaro, Rins, Miller, Zarco, Binder, Mir, Marc Marquez himself have done up to now, we owe above all to Bastianini and Bagnaia, their results and their growing rivalry, if Rossi's farewell to racing has indeed created a forfeit in the stands and in front of the TV, but certainly not a debacle. We are not talking about star-racers but two super-riders in search of the first MotoGP world championship crown and their own identity without the need to emulate anyone. Bagnaia, 25 years old from Turin, with a 2021 season finale to be framed and a 2022 start to forget, a "stylish" guy and a rider with a composed and effective driving style while not without blunders and Bastianini, 24 years old from Rimini, so far the best interpreter of the Desmosedici with a style that is as spectacular as it is particular, tire-safe and unbeatable in braking and in corner entry, but paying for mileage. Miller says: "Enea rides a lot sitting inside the bike, with his head looking for the curve. His bike moves but he controls it, still and calm, setting great times ". On a technical level, both Bastianini and Bagnaia seem to show poor feeling on a wet track: this is due to their driving style, especially for the Romagna, aimed at preserving the tires which, however, in case of rain, struggle to find the right temperature. . Pecco's success in Jerez had relaunched his ambitions for the title but then at Le Mans the hard overtaking of Bastianini and the cold shower of the crash with then some mutual digs. At Mugello there will be no reckoning. For both Ducati fans it could be the decisive crossroads: either towards the season of triumphs or towards the season of betrayed dreams.

times gone by – The early challenge between the two Italian "young lions" Bagnaia and Bastianini on the Bolognese racing cars, seems to lead back to a motorcycling of the past, to that "motorcycling of heroes" symbolized by the first duels on motorcycles between the very young Nuvolari and Varzi and then by that of the postwar period of "Days of Courage" with the matches on the track between Italian riders on Italian motorcycles, primarily Ruffo-Ambrosini, Masetti-Liberati, Ubbiali-Provini, Venturi-Grassetti, Agostini-Pasolini. Here, today the MotoGP – indeed to motorcycling everything – needs the revival of duels, on and off the track, such as those between Agostini and Pasolini: two champions-characters opposed to each other, but "genuine", capable of making the history of this sport , beyond the results obtained by both. Today, show-business motorcycling has reached a level of safety never seen before: it is hyper-technological, speaks all languages, has cameras everywhere and makes mountains of money go round even if it has lost its technical expression, authenticity and spontaneity. You don't go back and you don't have to go back. However, there remains the need to bring the Circus back to the reality of that motorcycling of the "ancient cult". Today MotoGP has great riders – starting with the reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo – but we need a new pair of aces, one in contrast to the other, as the fiery pairing Ago-Paso was over 50 years ago. At that time, Paso, a former boxer at the start with a lit cigarette, with his eyeglasses and raven black hair, challenged the more staid and titled Ago by telling him: "You do the smargiasso with that racing car you find yourself : let's exchange bikes for once and you will see who wins at Imola ". Motorcycling was on the front page everywhere. That duel remains in the memory, never realized, and anyone and everywhere carries their winner inside. Now it's up to their heirs, first of all those two pilots so different and alike, the "Pecco" and the "Bestia". Both are riding bikes of the same brand who lack nothing for the triumph at Mugello knowing that only one will win. Mugello is already here. What a party it is.