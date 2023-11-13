Red riot

Raise your hand if you would have expected it Enea Bastianini on the top step of the podium at the end of the Malaysian Grand Prix of the MotoGP class, especially at the end of a dark Friday which ended once again outside the top-10 of riders directly qualified for Q2. And instead, after a little help from boxmate Bagnaia, Bastianini regained the luster of his best times. The Beast returned the favor to Bagnaia by not attacking him in the Sprint, then in the race the fight in Turn-1 between Bagnaia and Martin opened the doors of success to Bastianini who galloped to the checkered flag.

“Pecco will win the World Cup, now, however, let me win another race“Bastianini is already putting his hands forward as reported in today’s edition of Republic. The 2020 Moto2 world champion obviously has no intention of going down now that he has just returned to where he was used to being and in Qatar a year ago he took the first career victory in MotoGP. What is certain is that the official Ducati team has finally found the Bastianini who they had promoted in place of Martin alongside Bagnaia and now it will be easier to play with two points in the championship duel which remains wide open with just 14 points dividing the contenders.

Bagnaia beats Martin

As he points out The print Bagnaia was smiling yesterday ‘despite’ not having won: “I hadn’t beaten him on equal terms since Austria“, declared Bagnaia who yesterday responded blow for blow to Martin’s overtaking attempts, who then had problems with his front tire until he ended up finishing with a heavy gap, seven seconds. Bagnaia won in Indonesia, but after Martin’s crash, and in Australia he finished second ahead of the Spaniard taking advantage of Martinator’s gamble who fitted a soft tire which made him fall from first to fifth place on the last lap . In Malaysia Bagnaia beat Martin on equal terms (after the double defeat in Buriram between Sprint and Race) and heads towards Qatar with an extra point advantage and significantly higher morale compared to post-Thailand.

The unknown pressures

Bagnaia and Martin (and also Bastianini) are now also paired with regards to the ‘warnings’ about the irregular pressures of the front tires at the end of the race. If Martin was found to be outside the parameters at the end of the race in Thailand and Malaysia, it was Bastianini and Bagnaia, among others, who were ‘irregular’ at the end of the race. An aspect that fits into a final sprint in which according to Il Resto del Carlino prudence will be the key to winning the title: “The variable prudence will decide the World Cup – writes Riccardo Galli – this is also new for the way in which the 2023 World champion will be decided. And let it be clear that the concept of prudence, of deciding (first of all) not to make mistakes, is synonymous with clarity and a personality that perhaps projects the today’s duelists, namely Bagnaia and Martin, even a little step ahead of many of their ancestors. Therefore, it will be in psychological management that Pecco and Jorge will offer the best show on Sunday in Qatar and then in Valencia. And here, it would be hypocritical not to say, Bagnaia truly becomes the favorite candidate to conquer 2023. He has a coldness that recalls the Schumacher who was impossible to beat in F1, Pecco. Martin understood this well and definitively yesterday, when Bagnaia, instead of going in search of the feat and perhaps hooking Marquez junior and then Bastianini, decided that the only thing to do was to keep Jorge behind. Even just a millimeter. But always and in any case (with caution) behind.”