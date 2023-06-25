Race report

In the ‘cathedral’ of motorcycling, on the legendary Assen track, Pecco Bagnaia managed to repeat the success of 2022, further extending to the top of the championship standings. The reigning world champion was very good at escaping from the first laps of the race, managing to resist the comeback attempts made by Brad Binder first and by his friend-rival Marco Bezzecchi, on the Ducati of the Mooney VR46 team, then. Just the ‘Bez’ winner of yesterday’s Sprint race, still managed to finish Sunday in second positionlimiting the loss of points from Chivasso’s #1.

Last step of the podium instead defended – at least on the track – with teeth from Brad Binderwhich despite a final collapse of its soft rubber managed to repel the attacks of Aleix Espargarò and Jorge Martin, who completed the top-5 at the Dutch GP. After the finish though The South African of the KTM was penalized for having pinched the green part of the track during the last lap, thus being demoted one position e losing the podium to Espargarò and Aprilia. Numerous crashes, especially in the initial phase of the race: among the riders who crashed were the two Frenchmen Zarco and Quartararo – involved in an accident between them – the Ducati rider Enea Bastianini and Maverick Viñales, who crashed with his Aprilia while he was in fifth position. Simon Crafar interviewed the top three finishers.

Just like yesterday! 🫢@BradBinder_33 exceeded track limits on the last lap and loses third place! 👀#DutchGP 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/lzQaRfZOz7 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 25, 2023

1st, Francesco Bagnaia – Ducati

“Winning here is fantastic. It wasn’t easy because they were pushing a lot behind me, I tried to break away but only managed to create a small advantage in the final laps. Finally I was able to breathe because I was really at the limit. I love this track, I love this audience. Dear Assen, you are fantastic”.

2nd, Marco Bezzecchi – Ducati Mooney VR46

“I’m really happy. Unfortunately at the start I had contact with some other rider, I didn’t quite understand who he was, and I lost some time. Then I found myself behind Brad who was very strong under braking, so I lost several laps trying to pass him. At that point, when I succeeded, Pecco was already too far away. But I’m happy, because this weekend we worked in the best possible way. The fans were fantastic, I love this track, thank you all so much.”

3rd, Aleix Espargarò – Aprilia

“Today I made the best start of my career. Then I had contact with Marini, I tried to avoid him but I touched him and lost a piece. In every tight corner at that point I had a weird feeling. I felt a lot of shaking, it was difficult to stay in the saddle and this made it impossible for me to overtake the others. I pushed Binder to make him make a mistake but in the end I collected the podium. I want to thank all my team, my wife Laura and my children. My team is the best ever. The start of the season was difficult but we stuck together and this race is for them. I love him”.