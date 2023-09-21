Bagnaia, recovery continues

With five races scheduled in the next six weeks, MotoGP has definitely entered its hottest phase, the one that will be able to give a clear direction to the championship. He will succeed Francesco Bagnaia to go on the run or will it be a battle with the immediate pursuers Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi? Meanwhile, the Italian Ducati rider took advantage of last weekend to continue his recovery from the injury caused by the disastrous crash in Barcelona. Fresh from a double third place in the home race in Misano, ‘Pecco’ managed to limit the damage in the standings and is still leading with 36 points ahead of Martin and 64 on Bezzecchi, still a reassuring margin. The next stage of the MotoGP World Championship is India, an absolute first for all the riders.

Bagnaia’s words during the press conference

“Impressions on the circuit? I had no problems with the visa, our logistics manager did an amazing job. I did 2 laps of the track, the layout is different. It will be interesting to test it tomorrow. I took a tour with the men from the Safety Commission and they tried to explain everything to me, they said it’s ok from the safety side.

Relations with India? If we consider the riders who passed through Mahindra, they all achieved incredible results, it was an excellent school and the level of the bike was incredible. I am proud to have been part of this family and I always say that it was the best Moto3 team where I could grow.

How am I? The Monday after the Misano race was difficult, I was tired. We have worked hard to be here 100%. I’m not at my best, because I need time to recover and I prepared for the race. I certainly feel better than in Misano.

Morbidelli in the Ducati family? I don’t know if he will change for me or for us, from a preparation point of view. He deserves this chance, Yamaha’s last few years have not been ideal. Everyone knows his potential and having him on the same bike will be interesting, we can talk together. I’m happy for Franco.

The fight with Martin? In Moto3 we had a bit of a strange relationship. We slept in the same room, played F1 and MotoGP on the PlayStation. Our relationship was based on respect, we know exactly our potential and we it will always be a fair fight.

Passion for motorbikes in India? Today in an interview I said that no matter how many 2-wheelers there are on the track, it is strange that there are no Indian drivers. It seems like in Thailand and Indonesia, there are lots of bikes and having the MotoGP here will also give a boost to the manufacturers.”