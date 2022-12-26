The Ducati MotoGP world champion shared his girlfriend’s “Yes” with fans on Christmas Eve: “Yesterday, today, tomorrow… together. She said yes”

“Yesterday, today, tomorrow… together. 12/24/2022, she said yes. What a magical year”. With this message shared via Instagram, Francesco Bagnaia announced that he had asked his girlfriend Domizia Castagnini to marry him. And accompanying the proposal there is obviously the photo of the two boyfriends in which she happily shows the precious ring.

sample — It is therefore another great stage for the Piedmontese rider who this year became world champion in the MotoGP class with Ducati, bringing the title back to Italy 13 years after his last triumph in the premier class, which was conquered by Valentino Rossi . Bagnaia has been partnered with Domizia for 6 years. Among the comments on the post also that of Francesca Sofia Novello, Valentino Rossi’s partner: “Congratulations Wonders”.

from childhood — The two are both originally from Chivasso, in the province of Turin, and have known each other since childhood. In 2019 they began their life together shortly before the outbreak of the pandemic. The lockdown served to unite them even more.