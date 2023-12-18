by STEFANO OLLANU

Barcelona, ​​the turning point

As many will remember, Francesco Bagnaia he was the protagonist of a truly important first part of the season, which – on the eve of the Catalan GP – had lifted him to the top of the standings, with a large advantage of 62 points over his brand mate Jorge Martin. The gap then rose to 66 lengths after the Barcelona Sprint.

You will all remember what happened on the opening lap of the Sunday race at Montmelò: Bagnaia – at the head of the group – was the victim of a highside in the chicane, ending up disastrously on the ground, while all the other motorbikes were arriving. The drivers' skill in dodging him and luck helped the Piedmontese, who saw himself hit in the leg by Binder, and 'Pecco' himself showed himself aware of having experienced the worst situation of his career.

Bagnaia and recovery from the accident

From then on – thanks to the imperfect conditions of Bagnaia, who in any case did not miss a single GP – there was a vehement comeback by Jorge Martin, thwarted by 'Pecco' at the end of the season.

During the Ducati party in Bologna, Bagnaia recalled the days and weeks following the accident: “Physically it took me a while to recover, mentally even longer. We were able to stay consistent, and finally winning in the last race, and winning the race, was fantastic. I didn't tell anyone about the pain I was feeling? I don't like making excuses. The next morning I couldn't move, it was hard to imagine racing five days later in Misano. They managed to get me back on the bike, and that was enough to race.”

The two-time world champion then proudly wanted to remember his first years in Borgo Panigale and the path taken to become the bike to beat: “When I arrived at Ducati the bike was starting to be competitive, but there weren't many who wanted to go up there. But in recent years we have managed to bring forward something that everyone can now ride, even with different styles. It was a good collective effort, between engineers and drivers“.