“A crash that involved two of the cleanest riders on the grid”

In the first stages of the French Grand Prix of the MotoGP class, two riders actually ended up in contact with the ‘clean’ history in terms of collisions or errors of judgment harmful to other colleagues. Maverick Vinales and Francesco Bagnaia went down in the ‘esses bleues’ that characterize the final stretch of the ‘Bugatti’ at Le Mans. The Aprilia rider sank the blow on the inside into turn 10 to the right, not finishing particularly wide, but in the change of direction the reigning world champion found himself alongside him who hoped to be able to cross the line to immediately regain the position. The contact was inevitable and both riders ended up knocked out and out of the race.

“It is unbelievable that this incident happened between two of the cleanest riders on the grid – declared Francesco Bagnaia – in my opinion, we could have avoided it. He could have been more careful getting back on track, instead of pretending nothing happened, and I could have cut the gas to avoid it. I haven’t seen him and he probably didn’t take me into consideration. It was an unfortunate circumstance, clearly a racing incident.”

The technical advantage enjoyed by the Fantastic Four

Francesco Bagnaia also underlined that he was simply managing the early stages of the race without pushing too hard to avoid putting too much stress on the tyres. Vinales’ maneuver, however, and the unfortunate dynamics brought the reigning world champion and World Championship leader to the third zero out of five in full-point Sunday Grands Prix.

The Ducati bearer focused on the fact that in the current MotoGP, unlike what happened in the days of the ‘Fantastic Four’ (Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa, ed) now the technical gap between those who have official material and those who are customers is not as clear as in the past, a fact that can generate more chaos and accidents as it is actually happening: “From the first to the last race everyone thinks they can win. There are no longer those 6 or 7 tenths that used to be between the official bikes and the satellite ones, which probably also prevented accidents. The ‘Fantastic Four’ were the strongest at the time, but they also had the best bikes and the others were far away because they didn’t have the technical potential to stay ahead – Bagnaia’s thesis reported by the Spanish newspaper Motorcycling – now the level is extreme, aerodynamically everything is pushed to the limit and everyone has a chance to win. Let’s take Augusto Fernandez’s fourth place as an example: he’s a world champion, but he’s in his freshman year. Certainly the pace of the race was not that fast and this allowed the whole group to be united. In my opinion, however, we should go back to having that distance between the official bikes and the satellites, or look for a situation to avoid these accidents”.