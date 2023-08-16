Red Bull Ring Ducati track

Since the Austrian Grand Prix returned to the MotoGP calendar they have only won Ducati and KTM. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer established itself with many riders, the last of which was Francesco Bagnaia, who won a year ago ahead of a heroic Fabio Quartararo, who this year is destined to suffer astride a non-competitive Yamaha.

Pecco foresees that there will be many fierce opponents on the hills of Styria, the home track of KTM. Aprilia will seek confirmation after the excellent weekend at Silverstone while Enea Bastianini hopes to take advantage of a track that suits him to finally get back to experiencing a weekend as a protagonist. Below are the words of the official riders of the Borgo Panigale company in view of the Austrian Grand Prix which will start on Friday with the two free practice sessions.

The words of Francesco Bagnaia

“I’m very happy to be back racing in Austria, a track that I really like and where I managed to get a good win last year. It is historically a track favorable to the characteristics of our bike, but I think this year there will be many riders able to fight for a good result here. At the moment our goal is to be constant and always try to do our best. I’m confident and can’t wait to start the weekend.”

The words of Enea Bastianini

“The last Grand Prix at Silverstone certainly didn’t go as we hoped, but it was the first real weekend for me where I was able to work 100%, without physical problems. We have collected important data that we will need to be able to take further steps forward. At the moment I still haven’t been able to find the right feeling with my Desmosedici GP so the main goal now is to rediscover the sensations that allow me to be competitive“.