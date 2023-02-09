There will be two sessions this season test available to the riders of the MotoGP class to prepare for the 2023 world championship, the first of which will start tomorrow from the Malaysian track of Sepang. It will be a three-day event, which follows the shakedown for test riders and rookies that ended a few days ago. The weather wasn’t stable, but Michele Pirro was able to test the innovations introduced on the bike and developed by the Ducati racing department during the winter, completing 170 laps and stopping the clocks at 1’59.803. The Apulian centaur created the basis for the starting riders: “I am satisfied with the work completed in these first three days of testing. We covered a lot of kilometers in both dry and wet conditions, completing around 170 laps in three days. Given the unstable weather and the ever-changing track conditions, we had to concentrate a large part of our work program on the final day, which was the only one to be entirely dry. We were however able to do several tests and gather important information on the new components and the lap times were also good. We are now ready for the next three days of testing, where it will be up to the factory riders to continue their work”.

And from Friday, therefore, the two official riders will be seen on the track, that is Bagnaia and Bastianini. The 2022 world champion is serene and determined in view of the tests: “I’m happy to finally get back on track on my Desmosedici GP. During this winter I have prepared a lot, training constantly to be ready for this season. Now three very demanding and important days of testing await us. We will have a lot of work to do and it will be important to be able to immediately unmark some points to avoid making mistakes. Let’s hope the weather is on our side and allows us to make the most of the time available to us”. Bastianini will continue his inclusion in the team and highlighted the importance of working with his teammate: “We are finally back on track for the first tests of 2023 and I am really excited. These will be three really important days, which will also allow me to get to know my new team better, with whom I already broke the ice in the first Valencia test last year. Pecco and I will work together to try to carry out our test program as much as possible and immediately identify the path to follow to be ready for the next test in Portugal, which will precede the first race of the year in Portimão”.