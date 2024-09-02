All-Spanish podium room

Marc Márquez he won the Aragon Grand Prix by a wide margin, returning to the top step of the MotoGP podium 1,043 days after his last victory, which dates back to Misano in 2021. The celebrations at Marquez’s house could have been embellished by his brother Alex’s podium, but the two-time world champion’s race ended prematurely due to contact with Francesco Bagnaia, at the end of which both ended up on the ground in a very dangerous dynamic that fortunately had no consequences.

Alex Marquez arrived long under braking in the downhill left turn, Francesco Bagnaia tried to take advantage of it, but the two touched each other in the subsequent call to the right. Both do not feel responsible for what happened and the Commissioners did not take action and they judged what happened to be a racing accident.

Marc Marquez in the podium room at the end of the race in front of the images He commented on the collision as follows: “My brother couldn’t see it, but why is Pecco closing?. When you are bent over on one side it is very difficult to see what is happening on the other side.”the words of the eight-time world champion speaking about it with Jorge Martin and Pedro Acosta.