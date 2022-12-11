One of the main yardsticks to understand the exceptional nature of the victory of Francis Bagnaia riding the Ducati in the MotoGP world championship it was given by the last time an Italian rider won the premier class on an Italian motorcycle. In fact, you have to leaf through the history books at length to find the black and white photos of the 1972 success of the legendary Giacomo Agostini astride his trusty MV Agusta, a good fifty years ago. There have been many Italian riders who have tried to repeat this combination in recent seasons with the help of Ducati, but neither Andrea Dovizioso, nor Valentino Rossi, nor Loris Capirossi, Andrea Iannone or Marco Melandri have managed to do what was achieved in 2022 by Bagnaia.

To celebrate this success, the Borgo Panigale company organized a photo shoot with Bagnaia and Agostini in racing gearrespectively on the Ducati and the MV Agusta which gave both the joy of the riders’ world title. The two posed side by side in the pitlane of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, with the number 1 clearly visible on both bikes. The champions did not take to the track, as confirmed by Paolo Ciabatti – who released the photo on Instagram – to Speedweek: “No, they didn’t drive, they just took souvenir photos.”

However, the celebrations for the world titles are not over, with Ducati making an appointment for Thursday 15 December at 20 in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna, for an event that will unite Bagnaia and Bautista in the celebrations of the historic MotoGP-Superbike double of the Borgo Panigale.