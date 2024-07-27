10 spectacular laps

Francesco Bagnaia wins the 2024 Ducati Race of Championspreceding Andrea Iannone and Marc Marquez under the checkered flag at Misano Adriatico. The event was the highlight of the three-day World Ducati Week, the great celebration organized by the Italian brand for its fans.

The race – where everyone had the same bike, that is, the Panigale V4 2025 – It was divided into 10 lapswho have seen Bagnaia immediately took the lead of the racetaking advantage of an imperfect start by Iannone. The Bagnaia-Iannone-Bulega trio took off, with Marc Marquez recovering fourth position in the early stages.

‘Pecco’ Bagnaia was able to hold the lead with authority from the first to the last lap – as he is often capable of doing in MotoGP – beating the second placed rider, the poleman, by 1″4 Andrea Iannone. At the last corner a decisive overtaking by Marc Marquez – who had joined the fleeing trio – on Nicholas Bulega then saw the Italian finish his race in the gravel, handing the podium to the Spaniard. The doubt about a possible contact remains. In the shadow is Jorge Martin, 9th at the finish line and protagonist of a terrible start that relegated him to last position.

Race of Champions 2024 Ducati