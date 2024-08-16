What a feeling with Austria

Second in 2021, first in 2022 and first in 2023, also winning the Sprint race on Saturday. This is the ‘history’ in the last three seasons of Pecco Bagnaia at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. The three-time world champion is the big favorite this weekend in Austria and decided to show his speed right away, snatching the best time in the afternoon’s pre-qualifying session with a margin of over two tenths over his closest pursuers.

The problem ‘lasts’

For a driver like the Piedmontese, who usually ‘hides’ on the first day on the track, being already in front of everyone is an excellent sign: “I’m happy. Today we did everything we had to do. – Bagnaia declared to the official MotoGP website – except one thing. We didn’t try the hard tyres at the front. But I didn’t feel like it because I saw so many riders crash with that compound. Maybe it was the only possible moment to test them though“.

“Martin was fast with those tyres – Bagnaia added, analyzing the championship leader’s session – not as fast as the average, but it was consistent. Already with middle school I didn’t feel very good on the left side and I decided to stay with those. Overall I’m very happy with the feeling, the bike still needs some small adjustments but it’s almost ready for the race“.

The chat with Bastianini

Pecco revealed what was said with Bastianiniin a conversation captured by the cameras inside the red box. “I asked him for an opinion on hard tires – explained #1 – because that would have been the only time for me to try them. But I didn’t see much confidence in his eyes and so I preferred to let it go and stay on average“.